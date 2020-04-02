Local radio station spreads Christmas cheer during troubling times

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It may be April 1, but a radio station’s decision to scrap its usual playlist was no April Fool’s prank.

Sunny 93.3, part of the Mississippi Radio Group is taking a break from its usual playlist and playing Christmas music for one day.

It is part of an effort to bring happiness and cheer to people during these uncertain times.

Starting at midnight, Sunny 93.3 went to an all Christmas format, for 24 hours.

The idea came from a listener who enjoys hearing Christmas songs on the station from Thanksgiving through December 25. The one day Christmas music marathon featured some fan favorites.

“We had one of our Yule duels, where we play the same Christmas song, four different versions, once an hour and people go online and vote, we did that today, reaction has been great,” said Host Tom Brown, who is heard every morning on Sunny 93.3. He even decorated his studio for the occasion , and donned Christmas attire.

The station didn’t promote the one-day format change in advance. It was just a way to lift people’s spirits during a worldwide emergency.

“We’ve had a lot of fun with it, we just wanted for one day to break through and have people listen to the radio and just smile, because Christmas really truly should be a spirit, we talk about that at Christmas, Christmas should be a spirit all year well we need that spirit right now,” Brown said.

Thanks to the miracle of modern technology, a very Sunny 93.3 Christmas in April is being heard not only in this area but around the world.

Tom Brown received a message from someone in the United Kingdom, who said they appreciate the music of hope during this global crisis.