Local radio, TV personality Rick Mason visits students at Franklin Academy

Students Celebrate History of Music Technology

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Franklin Academy in Columbus are celebrating music and the many ways we can enjoy it.

Local radio and TV personality Rick Mason spoke to the kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

He brought in a display to show the students how technology has evolved over the years in the music and sound industry.

He also shared his journey in the radio, TV, and entertainment industry.

“From reel to reels to actually USB drives now. Dealing with 8-track tapes, cassette tapes, and now CDs as well. But I’m here to actually educate the kids on the future is yet to come, but today they will see how far technology has come,” said Mason.

Mason’s visit was part of a special unit on Community Helpers and the work they do. The students have also heard from people in several other career fields.

