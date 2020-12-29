Local residents are fighting decision of “Yo Bar” relocation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of businesses and people are appealing the Columbus City Council’s decision on allowing a bar to relocate.

“Yo Bar” planned to move to the old Boat Gallery location but needed the property to be re-zoned.

The city’s Planning Commission and councilmen approved the move after much debate.

Now, a notice of appeal and designation of record has been filed in Lowndes County Circuit Court to opposed that move.

The group that filed the appeal says the council did not provide proof of the conditions in the zoning ordinance had been met, which call for considerations of traffic hazard and being in harmony with the area.

“Yo Bar” developers say they have security on-site to help with traffic and that their business would enhance the area.

“To be honest I think it’s ridiculous. I really just don’t know what to call it for someone to really try to stop another business from, you know, being located anywhere, you know, that they have plans on locating,” said Ledrico Isaac, Yo Bar owner. “Right now, I mean I’m just. We’re just continuing with our process, you know, we can’t let someone that. That don’t want change to happen in the city to stop us from doing what we had planned on doing.”

No date has been set for the hearing.