Local residents thankful for Trustmark Banks “Document Shred-It Day”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Dozens of people stopped at Trustmark Bank in Columbus today to make a deposit of trash.

The bank hosted a drive-thru “Document Shred-It Day.”

The event gave people a way to safely dispose of sensitive documents.

The four-hour event was free and secure.

“We are hearing from people who are very grateful for the service of the free shred event. They want to do it safely, but they did not know the best way to go about it,” said Layla Essary, Trustmark Bank. “It can be expensive if you take them into different stores and so we offer this as community outreach in order to remind people how important it is to safely shred documents.”

The bank also hosted “Shred-it” events in other locations in North Mississippi this week.