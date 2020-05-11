Local restaurants choose to keep curbside option against governor’s new order

Several businesses are ready for dine-in customers today, however, some restaurants say they're going to wait a bit longer.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Restaurants around the state can now open their dining areas. But it’s limited to no more than 50% capacity, among other restrictions.

Several businesses are ready for dine-in customers today, however, some restaurants said they’re going to wait a bit longer.

Managers said now isn’t the right time to reopen and they’re opting to keep their dining areas closed until the threat of COVID-19 is very low.

“We just feel that it’s a bit early to be serving the customers face to face so we’ll continue to do “to-go” until we feel it’s a bit safer for our staff. We don’t want anyone getting sick here and we don’t want our customers to get sick so we’re just trying to give the service that we can,” said

Brittany Kilpatrick is the Assistant Manager at Breaux Bridge in Columbus. Despite clearance for the restaurants open under restrictions, she said there’s still a possible risk of transmitting the virus.

“We are disinfecting very well, but something could easily slip through the gaps. Touching and sharing a pen could cause an issue,” said Kilpatrick.

When the popular seafood venue reopened with a curbside option, customers showed outstanding support. Now, Kilpatrick is hoping it’ll be enough to keep them afloat.

“When we first opened we saw a lot of big numbers because we have been closed for almost two months. We do see a decline now as people are going back to work but we’re still getting a lot of good business from our regular customers and people who are nearby in other counties that enjoy seafood,” said Kilpatrick.

Zachary’s Owner Doug Pellum said his restaurant will continue curbside too.

“We believe that profit should not be what you’re looking for right now. Safety of our people, safety of the community is what we got to put first. I think it’s a much more safe environment,” said Pellum.

“Mississippi started opening up Thursday. We’re kind of monitoring to see if the cases are going to go up, are the cases going to stay the same, will the curve be flattened? Or are we going to see an increase in cases? If we see an increase in cases that’s how we know we did the right thing by not opening up,” said Pellum.

Until then, they’re urging restaurants who have decided to reopen their dining areas to enforce the strict safety requirements.

“Don’t get relaxed. Don’t get comfortable wearing the mask and the gloves and thinking everything is okay. Now that we’re back out working we are starting to get too comfortable. Follow all the steps that the Governor has put out there for us and the safety measures and guidelines,” said Kilpatrick.

Breaux Bridge will provide customers with dine-in services later in the month of June.