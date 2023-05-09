Local restaurants expect busy weekend with graduations, Mother’s Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – This weekend is expected to be a busy one with local graduations and Mother’s Day, and many of those people plan to continue their celebrations over a nice meal.

WCBI talked with a local restaurant manager to see how they are prepping their staff and kitchen for the weekend.

“We try to help train and prepare all of our servers. You know, pre-bust our tables. We are going to have them walk around and make sure everyone is okay. We have neighboring sections so everyone takes care of everybody so it’s not just one person all by themselves. We are really focused on teamwork this week and past weekend with it being a little bit slower. So, after that, we are going to see how that transitions into the heavier week with Thursday starting off all of our graduations, but I see a lot of progress with everyone working here and a lot of teamwork so it’s going to be a good one,” said Hayden Shook, Harvey’s Manager in Starkville.

Shook said his team is ready to serve up any dish with a side of Southern Hospitality, and they are expecting to have some delicious specials.

