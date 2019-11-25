Local retailers are seeing lottery fever

Over one- thousand retailers around the Magnolia State have signed up to participate and they're hoping it'll pay off with more business in their stores.

CLAY/CALHOUN COUNTIES,Miss. (WCBI)- At 5 a.m. Mississippi became the 45th state to have a lottery.

Residents can now test their luck at their local stores.

While players are taking a chance, it should be a win for the state.

Up to $80 million in lottery proceeds will go towards roads and bridges. There are four scratch-off tickets available and that will cost you anywhere from one dollar to five bucks.

Over 1,000 retailers around the Magnolia State have signed up to participate and they’re hoping it’ll pay off with more business in their stores.

Thousands of Mississippians are crossing their fingers taking a chance on winning a prize in the Mississippi lottery.

Manager of West Point Sprint Mart Tammie Rood said by lunchtime, over 150 people had been in to buy tickets.

“I think it’s going to get a lot of people’s attention and I think the more winners you’re going to have and stuff it’s going to make people even more hungry for the tickets,” said Rood.

Rood said the lottery will hopefully attract more customers to her store.

I think it’s going to really up our sales on everything. Anywhere from the gas, to the cigarettes to the beer, everything,” said Rood.

Retailers who are in small towns like Vardaman are noticing the difference.

Manager of Mounce Supermarket Josh James says around 75 customers have purchased scratch-off tickets since they opened this morning.

“I know along of people are still at work right now and they haven’t had a chance to come get it. Probably towards the end of the week and holidays starts everybody is getting off work, when payday hits they’ll probably buy a few more tickets at that time,” said James.

James is hopeful the large crowd of lottery players will soon turn into permanent shoppers.

“There’s been a few I’ve never really seen before and then we had a lot of our regulars come in and buy tickets. There are ones who have just come in for the lottery but I have seen a few come in today and buy groceries and pick up a few tickets on their way out and that’s really why we’re hoping for is stuff like that,” said James.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to play — you must be at least 21 years old and you have 90 days to claim your winnings with a photo ID.