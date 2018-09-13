Local Salvation Army Official To Help With Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – An official with the Tupelo Salvation Army will help with recovery efforts for Hurricane Florence.

Susan Gilbert is social services program coordinator with the Salvation Army of Tupelo. Gilbert has been called to travel to the Carolinas once Hurricane Florence strikes.

- Advertisement -

She will help with administration and finance as the relief and recovery efforts get underway in the aftermath of the storm.

Gilbert says experts anticipate the needs will be great.

“I’m going as part of the incident command team, we go in, see what services are needed for area we’re in, we know we will have two canteens with us to begin with, don’t know how many people besides that we go in , look at needs, report back and Salvation Army will work on getting us everything we need,” Gilbert said.

She stresses that people are asked not to collect supplies, instead, monetary donations are encouraged. Gilbert will be working with the Incident Command Team for two weeks before returning to Tupelo.