Local School District Offers Students Two Options For Upcoming School Year

LAMAR COUNTY, AL. (WCBI)-School will be back in session in about two months.

But before the bell rings, many school districts will be busy adjusting their teaching methods and coming up with new plans to keep everyone safe in light of COVID-19.

“I’m not sure exactly what our fall is going to look like, I know it’s going to be challenging,” said Vance, Herron, Lamar County Schools Superintendent.

When students in the Lamar County School District return to class in August, the school district will offer students two options, traditional classes or online classes.

“When we come back in the fall we will be aggressive in what we need to do as far as teaching,” said Herron.

For students in the traditional setting, Herron said the class sizes will be about the same as in the past.

To help ensure safety, classrooms and buses will be cleaned daily and the district is also adding more hand sanitizing stations throughout the buildings.

“We are not going to require, but if students want to wear a mask, by all means they can do so,” said Herron.

For those not comfortable returning to school, they don’t have to thanks to a new virtual option.

However, each student must be responsible for having internet access and the devices needed for online learning.

“What will happen is the teacher will load assignments on that virtual site and then student will go in and work those assignments and then send it back to the teacher for them to grade their work,” the superintendent described.

Herron said they’re sending out surveys to see which option students want.

“We will always encourage the traditional route because you got that in person instruction taking place,” Herron expressed.

To help with this transition, educators are also relying on the parents to teach their child safe and healthy habits.

“If your child is running a fever and you are coming back to traditional setting, don’t send them to school,” said Herron. “Really work on teaching them proper adequate, and washing hands, and coughing into their elbows, and sneezing covered, and not to drink after anybody.”

For those interested in doing classes online, parents are asked to call and notify the principal at their child’s school.

Herron will meet with the state department of education later this month, where he’s expected to receive more information on how to move forward with their plan.

If anyone has questions, you’re asked to contact the principal at your child’s school.