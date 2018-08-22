A Local School District Reaches Its Goal And Improves To A “B” District

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It was an evening of celebration at West Lowndes Elementary School on Wednesday.

Dozens of district and school leaders came together to toast and celebrate a big accomplishment.

After being a “C” district last school year, school leaders made a vow to improve that rating, and they did just that.

The district now sits as a “B” district.

School leaders said it took a group effort from the teachers, administrators, and students to reach this goal.

“Very excited, very excited and proud of our students and our staff, and Lowndes County School District, the support that they gave us,” said Robert Sanders, Principal at West Lowndes Elementary School. “Words can’t really explain it, just like to see kids excel and do well,” .

District leaders said their goal now is to move from a “B” to an “A” district.