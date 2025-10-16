Local school districts amp up security for homecoming

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent shootings across Mississippi have school districts taking extra precautions ahead of homecoming week.

At least four incidents were connected to high school and college events.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) is now urging schools to end tailgating or increase security.

“They’re obviously trying to mitigate risks and reduce risks for the kids, but that shouldn’t have to be an issue in Mississippi or anywhere in America. We’ve got to make sure that all these potential criminals understand that if they commit a crime in our state, they’re going to be arrested. They’re going to be prosecuted,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

In West Point, school leaders say instead of canceling theirs, they made changes.

“It has become a great part of our tradition, homecoming, and having those classes back. And we love that and we don’t want to stop that, but we also want everybody to be safe,” WPHS Athletic Director Brad Cox.

On Tuesday, October 14, local law enforcement, city and county, and West Point Consolidated School District faculty met to discuss a game plan for this year’s homecoming.

“You have to take everything serious, and even though, we have not had any issues in our area, we still have to take precaution, and the great thing about West Point is that everybody works well together,” said Cox.

Instead of tailgating near the stadium and road, this year, the tailgating area has been moved to the softball field — a fenced and more secure area.

“Just to increase the safety and let the people know here in the community that we are taking our necessary steps, that we are planning a safe atmosphere where everyone can have fun and enjoy themselves. Everyone that enter will be checked and wanded, for our safety and theirs,” said WPCSD School Resource Officer Supervisor Lieutenant Albert Lee.

Coolers and bags will also be inspected.

Other districts are following suit, the Lowndes County School District announced a new clear bag policy for all games and events.

All tailgating activities must end by 7 pm at West Point High.

