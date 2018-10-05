Local school is teaching students the importance of gardening.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A local elementary school is getting kids more in touch with their food.

Sudduth Elementary students in Starkville are getting a little dirty as they learn more about Mother Nature.

- Advertisement -

The kids have a chance to plant, water, and harvest food from the school garden.

The MSU Extension Service and the Oktibbeha County Master Gardeners are working with teachers to grow this project.

“They get to plant seeds and watch them grow. yesterday several tried rutabagas that’s what we are planting rutabaga seeds, and we just want them to be aware of the beauty of nature and how things grow,” said June Schmidt.

Students will continue to use their gardening skills throughout the year.