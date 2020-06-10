Local security company makes living at home easier for the elderly

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Aging at home is not an option for many senior citizens.

However, technology is evolving and the choice to live at home as you age is becoming more reasonable.

Shawn Stone owns Alarm Pro in Columbus.

His business primarily focuses on private and commercial security.

Some of his products are geared towards an older demographic.

“We have wellness devices. Certain cameras that we offer have a way to keep an eye on elderly people that are aging at home versus losing their independence and going to a home of some kind,” said Stone.

Once set up, Stone said the device is designed to be user friendly, even for someone who doesn’t regularly use technology.

“They are able to push a button to call whoever is set up to receive the notifications if they need assistance. We also have medical alert buttons and that kind of thing, but the camera is a way for you to peak in your grandma to see if she’s ok,” said Stone.

The Cameras are motion-activated, but that doesn’t mean the alarm is easily triggered.

“The cameras are smart cameras to where they’ll pick up vehicles, people, animals… It will distinguish between the three,” said Stone.

Chad Moody has been an Alarm Pro client for almost two years.

He said he has security systems in both his home and his business.

“At work or home, anytime somebody’s got some kind of security system there, they know that they can check on anything that’s going on around there. Easy as a phone, you know, you can log in from a computer, you can log in from your phone right there and check it,” said Moody.

Stone said his systems can help keep older relatives safe and in their homes longer.

“You know, if they want to age at home, this is the way to do that,” said Stone.

The security systems also have an option for a necklace that will alert family members and police if the person wearing it falls.