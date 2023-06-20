Local shelter reaches full capacity as staff works to get animals adopted

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Animal shelters have to brace themselves this time of year. Spring is a kitten and puppy season, and unfortunately, many of those are unwanted.

It’s a full house at the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society.

“Comfortably and safely we can hold about 200 animals. Comfortably means everybody isn’t doubled up, and safely is just for health reasons. We have already taken, for the month of June, over 130 animals on top of the 200 we already have. So, that means we’ve had to double up spaces, we’ve had to find places for them to go,” said Outreach Coordinator Brandy Johnson.

Johnson and shelter management said it’s been a challenge to maintain the health of the pets they already had.

The influx of surrenders has added even more pressure

“Sometimes people surrender their pets because they can’t afford them, they have to choose between, you know, feeding their family and their animal. And in that case, if it comes to that for them and they’re in our county, they can always call us, and sometimes we can help them with food, or something. Maybe get them in a foster program, have neighbors help them out, I know money is really tight,” said Johnson.

Johnson said getting Pedigree and Purina dog food and kitten food has also been difficult. Extra large towels and laundry detergent are two other items that are essential for newborn pets.

“Sometimes people don’t want to adopt from us, or cannot adopt from us, because their other pets are not current on their vet care, they can’t afford the adoption price, which is $130, and some people don’t want to adopt a pet that’s already spayed and neutered,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the staff and volunteers are doing what they can to keep the animals in the house or find them a loving home.

However, in some cases, they are short of options.

“The fear of what could happen is adoptions slow down extremely, intake even gets higher, and we have to start euthanizing for space. We adopt out about 80 percent of animals that come in this door,” said Johnson.

A full list of items includes:

Pedigree dry dog chow

Purina dry puppy chow

Purina dry cat chow

Purina dry kitten chow

Laundry detergent

Dish liquid

Paper towels

Cleaning supplies (bleach/Fabuloso)

Copy paper.

