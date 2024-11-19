Local sheriff talks about holiday package safety

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Check your list.

Christmas is around the corner and that means fewer days to order and send packages.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott gave advice on keeping the holiday festive by keeping your packages safe.

“Track your packages, know where your package is at, when it’s supposed to be delivered, and try to have somebody that can come and get it for you or put it inside your house in a safe place. Second thing to do is, if you can, have your packages delivered to another family member, for example, that’s retired. That way you know it’s safe there. Of course, another option some people do is have them delivered to their workplace,” said Scott.

Scott encourages the community to be mindful of porch pirates.

“They’re riding around. They’re actually looking for these packages to be delivered because they know they’re coming. Everybody’s ordering. Online is one of the biggest deals now as far as shopping,” said Scott.

Scott also recommended installing cameras around your house.

“If you’re connected to internet, it gives you real time. You can see if somebody is coming up on your porch and you can immediately call 911. And that just gives us a jump in trying to help catch these individuals,” said Scott.

Scott said it’s best to plan ahead when ordering packages.

“There’s different things you can do. You just need to be thinking ahead because now, if you’re ordering your stuff for Christmas and it gets stolen, it’s a slim chance that you can get it replaced by Christmas time,” said Scott.

December 21 is the last day to ship packages through UPS to have them in time for Christmas.

