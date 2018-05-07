Local Shops, Restaurants Get Busy With Gifts For High School Graduates

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – High school seniors across Northeast Mississippi are counting down to graduation day. Along with the ceremonies and assemblies, graduates also receive gifts from friends and family to mark the memorable occasion.

Whatever the plans are for graduating seniors, there are certain things they’ll need once they have that diploma in hand. Some have received their big gift, others have a wish list.

“My parents got me a car,” said Summer Park, who is graduating from Tupelo High School.

“Tupelo High School provides computers for us so I think I would need a computer next year at college to do all my schoolwork on,” said Clayton O’Daniel.

Local boutiques and restaurants are busy this time of year as people shop for gifts for high school graduates, there are popular items on the list for males and females.

“Towel wraps, clear bags for football games, toiletries, jewelry, bath products,” said Bev Crossen, owner of The Farm House. She says another popular item at The Farmhouse are wall adapters, with multiple AC outlets, and USB charging ports and a decorative towel, with a message many graduates will soon be able to relate to. It says ‘Call Your Mom.”

“We have a lot of customers who come back year after year, always wanting to have that special touch for someone, buying local, something special for the graduates,” Crossen said.

Restaurants in the “Eat With Us” Group are selling a lot of gift cards.

“It’s an all in one gift card, use it at Grill, Harvey’s Pepper’s and Bulldog Burger, you can get it through an E card,” said Steven Lyles, general manager at Fairpark Grill.

The ‘Eat With Us’ group sells nearly as many gift cards this time of year as they sell at Christmas.

Of course, cash is still a popular, and welcomed gift for the graduate.

