MS Arts Commission invests nearly $2 million into artistic endeavors

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Arts Commission is investing nearly $2 million into artistic endeavors across the state.

Including here in the Golden Triangle.

$1.7 million will be given out in grants to organizations, schools, and individual artists this fiscal year.

1% projects were funded, at least in part, by an Arts Commission grant, is the Howling Wolf mural created by the Prairie Belt Blues Foundation for the Black Prairie Blues Museum and painted by local artist Deborah Mansfield.

The Commission provides grants for general operating support, project support for organizations and individuals, artist fellowships, and mini-grants to individual artists.

