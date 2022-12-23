Local store owner notices new trend for family holiday menus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Today is the Eve before Christmas Eve.

And Holiday shoppers are still getting gifts under the tree and food for holiday meals.

And local store owner Clint Townsend of the Columbus Sunflower Grocery Store said he noticed a few trends this holiday season.

While turkey and ham are usually holiday staples, ribeye has become popular.

For those who don’t mind settling for semi-homemade desserts, listen to this.

“The main thing we are having a hard time getting that’s a big holiday item is pie shells, we’ve pretty much had everything else, but Pillsbury just hasn’t been able to keep up with the demand for frozen pie shells,” said Townsend.

Townsend said Columbus Sunflower will be open until 9 p.m. closing time.

