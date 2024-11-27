Local store talks about holiday maintenance for appliances

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tis’ the season to cook and clean more dishes.

With Thanksgiving in just a couple of days, many of you will be expecting more company as you host a family meal.

And that may put a heavier load on your household appliances.

A1 Appliance Center in Columbus talks about how you can keep your appliances in good shape.

“Just kind of routine maintenance. Make sure everything is working ahead of time. Turn it on every once and a while. Make sure the elements are working. Make sure your temperature is getting to where your desired temperature needs to be. Make sure you’re able to use everything that you need to for the holiday season,” said McGee Ledbetter, A-1 manager.

Ledbetter said ovens are often doing the most work, and that can lead to breakdowns.

“They’re cooking a lot more, so they’re going to use a lot more. A lot of people put certain items in ‘self-clean’ modes and things. And it ends up burning things and elements. And we have an over flux of people coming through to try to get elements or control boards or parts that have broken or gone bad,” said Ledbetter.

In self-cleaning mode, the temperature in an oven can go as high as 800 °F to burn off any residue.

That high temperature can sometimes damage the oven’s internal parts.

McGee suggests waiting until after the holidays to use the “self-clean” option.

He also recommends getting a warranty.

“Warranties aren’t a bad thing. It’s kind of like insurance. You might not always use it, but if you do use it, you’d be really glad if you had it. If you buy something from us, we service everything we sale. So all you have to do is call us and everything is taken care of as long as it’s in the warranty,” said Ledbetter.

A-1 Appliance has a 1-year warranty.

They also carry a variety of parts if you need to tackle a repair job yourself.

If you do decide to self-clean your oven, make sure you remove your racks.

