Local student celebrates acceptance into MSU’s ACCESS Program

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Now in its 15th year, Mississippi State University’s ACCESS Program is the first program in the state for students with intellectual disabilities or developmental disabilities.

Students experience academics, career development, independent living, and socialization, and take part in activities at MSU.

A video of a student being accepted is going viral.

For Mylan Williams, being accepted into Mississippi State University’s ACCESS Program was a dream come true.

His mother, Tashanda White, held a celebration as Mylan opened his acceptance letter.

“I invited a few family (members),” White said. “We all decided to wear Mississippi State University shirts in support of Mylan, whether he got in or didn’t, Mylan didn’t know that he was accepted. I received the letter probably at the end of January, but I did not open it. I wanted to save that moment for Mylan to open it. And as you can see in the video, he did and his expression told it all. I was happy. I was thankful. I was praising God. I was just the whole ball of emotions.”

Director of the Disability Resource Center and ACCESS Program Chris Dallager explained what it means for students to be accepted into the program.

“It’s huge,” Dallager said. “Every family that applies wants something better for their child. They want their child to be as independent as they possibly can. And we wish we could accept even more students. We’ve grown our capacity. It’s hard when we can’t accept students, but for those who get accepted, it’s a world of difference. The change nationally for students with intellectual disabilities is they are employed at less than 20%. However, the students that go through programs like ACCESS are employed at over 75%. So the chance to have a different future is made here.”

Dallager said the program gives students valuable experience and prepares them for the next phase of life with a strong network of support.

“So each student is trying to develop an independent lifestyle as much as they can. But they all are also wanting to have as much employment as they can possibly do in something in a meaningful way. And they want to have meaningful relationships with friends and with the world around them,” said Dallager.

White said her advice for other parents in a similar situation is to do their research.

“I know a lot of us, parents that have children that have autism or intellectual disabilities, we tend to want to keep them close and sheltered, you know, we’re their biggest advocate,” White said. “But sometimes, you know, you may think they’re not capable of going to college, but you don’t know if your child is capable unless you give them the room to be capable.”

White said when they visited and explored the program further, they felt the program was made for Mylan.

“I’m so thankful that Mississippi State University has the access program to give children like Mylan and other children that also have other intellectual disabilities an opportunity to pursue their education further outside of high school,” White said.

For more information on the ACCESS Program visit access.msstate.edu.

