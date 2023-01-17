Local students compete for VFW Youth Scholarship award

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What does your country mean to you?

Local students answered that question and more as they competed at the middle and high school levels for the VFW Youth Scholarship awards.

High school students wrote and read individual essays in the Voice of Democracy competition. Middle school students competed in Patriot’s Pen, also writing essays.

Retired Air Force Colonel Hal Bullock is the Chairman of the Scholarship Committee for VFW Post 4272.

He said this evening the post will recognize the teacher of the year and the essay winners. In all, that adds up to $3,750 in cash awards.

And the winners will move on to compete at a regional level, possibly continuing to a state or national level for awards totaling over $40,000.

“These are some great kids and they’ve done a wonderful job participating with heart-warming essays that we have enjoyed reading from all of the contestants that we got this year. We had over 60 participants and we really appreciate the support from the schools,” said Bullock.

The awards presentation will take place this evening at 7 p.m. Tuesday at VFW Post 4272 on 7th Avenue.

