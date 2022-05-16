Local students learn and meet people working in their community

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s never too early to start exploring careers. Students at West Oktibbeha Elementary School participated in a career fair this morning.

Professionals from more than a dozen fields set up tables with information about their jobs. The students visited each table, asked questions, and participated in hands-on learning.

WCBI anchors Aundrea Self and Winston Reed and meteorologist Jackson Chastain were there to talk to students about the field of broadcasting.

Students also visited with the chief from the Starkville Fire Department, a veterinarian, representatives from Mississippi State University, and many others.