Local Student’s Wish Comes True

AMORY- Miss. (WCBI)- A local middle schooler’s wish is coming true this weekend.

It has been a long and challenging couple of years for Xavier Lane.

He has battled against a blood cancer since he was nine years old and is thankfully cancer free.

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t too late to make-a-wish.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation has teamed up with his family to make his dream of meeting a Country Music Star come true.

Xavier and his family will be meeting and going to a Jason Aldean Concert in Los Angeles.

His mom says that Aldean’s music helped Xavier during his treatment.

“Jason Aldean has helped Xavier get him through CAT Scans, X-Rays, Spinal Taps just anything so this is a big deal for him. We actually was able to go to Hawaii, and he was like I don’t care about Hawaii, so he wanted to go see Jason Aldean is that’s what we do,” said Brandi Allen, Xavier’s mother.

Xavier’s family will head to Los Angeles for the concert Thursday.