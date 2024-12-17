Local supervisors explore lawsuit after “bumps” in road project

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The road to progress isn’t always smooth, and sometimes it detours through the courthouse.

A construction project in Lowndes County has hit a few bumps in the road, and now Lowndes County Supervisors are exploring their legal options.

The county entered into a contract with Origis Energy before they began work on a solar farm in the southern part of the county.

According to county leaders, Origis agreed that once construction was completed, the company would either make repairs to the route it used along Gilmer-Wilburn Road themselves or reimburse the county for repairs to bring it up to the same or better condition than it was when construction began.

The county has been doing the work to maintain the road and keep it drivable and has, on more than one occasion, presented invoices to Origis for that reimbursement.

“So, we’re at that point now where we have to seek legal action in getting those funds returned to the county, according to that agreement. So, that’s where we are with this now, is looking at legal action to be able to get the county reimbursed for the road work done on Gilmer-Wilburn Road,” said Lowndes County Board of Supervisors’ President, Trip Hairston.

Supervisors remain hopeful that a settlement can be reached and a lawsuit won’t be necessary.

