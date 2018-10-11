Local Teacher Wins Essay Contest

FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WCBI) – A local elementary school teacher gets a financial boost to help in her classroom.

Stacy Telano was presented with a $500 check Thursday morning for winning a Back to School essay contest sponsored by 4-County Electric Power and WCBI.

- Advertisement -

Telano’s winning essay highlighted her love of reading and her hope of instilling that same love for literacy into her students at French Camp Elementary.

Telano plans to use her prize money to buy more books for her classroom library.