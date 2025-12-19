Local tire manufacturer gives back to non-profit organization in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A local tire manufacturer is giving back to a West Point non-profit.

Yokohama has been hosting a canned food and care package drive at its plant, and today those goods were delivered to Sally Kate Winters Family Services.

Some of the donations included pillows and personal hygiene items.

The organization said these types of donations help to eliminate everyday costs and go directly to the children and families they serve.

“We rely a lot on volunteers and community support, so any time that we can have an opportunity to try and connect without partners, our donors, the best, the better,” said SKW Family Services Executive Director Cindy Tucker.

“I just want to thank the employees who gave, because they gave, not just from abundance, but the care they gave. They really wanted to impact those young people’s lives, and I’m grateful to be a part of that team at Yokohama Tire,” said Tommy Stevenson, Learning and Development Manager of Yokohama Tire.

Yokohama has been partnering with Sally Kate Winters Family Services for a little over two years.

