Local Tupelo churches provide hot showers for gas outage victims

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi based disaster relief ministry is partnering with several Tupelo churches to help people have hot showers, during the natural gas outage.

Eight Days of Hope has set up its shower units at three Tupelo churches. Each portable unit has eight hot showers. The shower units are free for anyone to use who does not have natural gas and needs a hot shower.

Church and ministry leaders say this is one way they can help the community during this unexpected time of need.

“You get to come use the facilities, but Eight Days of Hope helps with natural disasters across the nation, so as you come, you get a taste of some of the ministry they do.

We as a church community, we are your neighbors, we want to do this together,” said Tupelo FBC Community and Campus Pastor, Charlie Seelen.

The showers are at First Baptist Tupelo, Harrisburg, and Hope Church. They will be available from noon until 9 pm. Plans call for the portable showers to be available through at least Wednesday, March 19. Those using the units are asked to bring their own towel and soap.

