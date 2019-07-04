Local Uber driver staying busy around holiday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local Uber driver said the July 4th holiday has kept her busy.

Annie Barkley has spent the past couple of days taking riders to parties, family gatherings, and to and from local hotels. She says she did pick-ups until around 3 o’clock on Thursday morning.

She said a lot of people visiting from out of town would prefer a driver take them where they need to go. And even some locals like the convenience of having someone else do the driving.

“Here in Columbus we don’t have any public transportation, like Starkville and Tupelo, so we’re trying to get the word out there is probably five or six of us here. Just get on the Uber app and it shows you where the cars are there like little ants on the app and you can see where they’re at,” said Barkley.

Barkley expressed she especially hoped people who’ve had too much to drink will call for a ride.

To use Uber, simply download the app and request a driver.