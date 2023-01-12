Local United Way takes donations to provide supplies to area teachers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some teachers in our viewing area won’t be short on supplies when they return to class this semester.

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee is taking donation supplies and boxing them up to give to over 350 teachers.

The donations will be provided to schools in Lowndes, Noxubee, and Oktibbeha Counties.

Organizers want educators to know that they are valued.

“This is important to let the teachers know that we appreciate them. We want to give back to them. We know that what they do is very important to us, our children, and our community,” said Quan Walker, Volunteer Director at United Way.

To donate, you can drop off items at the United Way office on Main Street in Columbus.

You can also donate supplies during the MLK Day event at Lion Hills on January 16. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Here is a list of the most recommended items to donate:

Pencils

Colored Pencils

Germ X

Paper

Dry Erase Markers

Paper Clips

Colored Paper Electric Pencil Sharpeners Kleenex

Highlighters

Post Its

Clorox Wipes

Erasers

Candy for kid prizes

$10 gift cards

Teachers can begin picking up items in the first week of February.

