Local universities prep students for jobs post-graduation

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Life after college can sound scary, especially if you feel you aren’t prepared.

But local universities are helping graduates take that next step by equipping them with skills and connections they need.

One major focus is landing a job.

“I’m going to teach you how to network, how to meet and mingle, how to have that clear communication, and be professional and show up present and prepared and on time, before I send you out to do the things,” said Elise Wilson, MUW’s Career Services and Professional Development Center.

Wilson said they strive to build relationships with area employers and to connect the students with them through internships or job opportunities.

“We also want to make sure that we’re connecting students with employers by bringing employers to campus and by taking students to employers. So, really forcing them to open their eyes to all the possibilities that are out there in Mississippi,” said Wilson.

Bethany Mills is the executive director for Mississippi State’s Career Center.

She said they connect student with local employers through career fairs, online resources, like LinkedIn, on-campus interviews, and more.

“We’re helping employers learn how to recruit on campus, while they’re also educating us about how they are hiring our students. So, we’re getting that information and making sure our students know about that those changes,” said Mills.

Mills said they stay up to date with changes in the job market by maintaining communication with employers.

MSU’s Career Center also teaches students how to connect with hiring managers online and making an impact through their profile.

“To me, applying for the position, plus doing that little bit of research is how you can be a little more strategic in your job search,” said Mills.

Both directors agree that a lot of employers are looking for key skills the applicant possess.

Wilson said two skills in high demand are communication and professionalism.

Mills also said that MSU had a 93% successful career outcome rate in the 2022-2023 school year.

She also said a key way to get a job after college is by doing an internship while you’re in school.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X