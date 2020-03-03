Local water district pays more than half of demand from state

The Town Creek Master Water Management District has paid a little more than half of a demand from the state.

State Auditor Shad White issued the $520,000 demand in March 2019.

- Advertisement -

$298,000 was recovered by the auditor’s office from a surety bond company.

Money was returned to taxpayers affected in Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Union Counties.

White claimed water district board members could pay themselves up to $12.50 per meeting.

The investigation showed board members were paying themselves $600 per meeting.

The amount each person allegedly pocketed ranged from $11,000 to more than $100,000.