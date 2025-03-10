Local West Point Museum honors influential women in the GTR

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Black Prairie Blues Museum in West Point kicked off Women’s History month by honoring influential women in the Golden Triangle.

The Museum’s “Women Who Make History” panel discussion highlighted the work and contributions of Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill, State Senator Angela Turner-Ford, and Civil Rights Activist Laverne Green Leech.

The women answered various questions about challenges they have faced, forging their paths, and advice they would give to other women.

Community members even had the opportunity to prompt public discussion.

The museum also had a special display highlighting women in history from across the Magnolia State, and various artwork featuring female artists from Mississippi University for Women.

Saturday’s event was held specifically on International Women’s Day.

