Local wins Golden Triangle treasure hunt for charity

Lazyguys put on the treasure hunt to raise money for local charities, and the fundraising continues with a Challenge Series.

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Back in March, there was a unique fundraiser put on by Lazyguys.

It took participants to small businesses all over the Golden Triangle. solving complex puzzles.

The treasure hunt was positively received by people who took the time to spend time and explore with their families.

This month, a winner has been named.

Benjamin Parrish spent a good chunk of his free time hunting across the Golden Triangle and has now been rewarded for his efforts.

Parrish said he was shocked to be the one to win.

“I can’t really describe how cool it felt to be the one out of everybody to actually be able to find something like that,” Parrish said. “I’m extremely grateful. I’m extremely thankful for it. My wonderful girlfriend Emma, she put up with me going for four days straight, acting crazy, trying to find this thing and stuff. So just very blessed and very thankful.”

John Bass, the owner of Lazyguys said the event was a huge success.

“It was a big success,” Bass said. “Over 100 people participated, over $2,500 earned for local charities. So, due to all the excitement and people asking for more we’ve already started planning another big event for the Fall. It’s going to obviously involve local businesses, but it’s going to incorporate more local history. And we’ve also launched The Challenge Series which is just another way to get out and explore the area. It involves puzzle solving, a lot of local history, and other just interesting spots around the Golden Triangle.”

This months profits for the Challenge Series will go to benefit the Palmer Home for Children.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.