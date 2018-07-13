Video: Local Woman Records Scam Call

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman gets a call from someone claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service, but she did not fall for it. She says she knew it was a scam.

The woman recorded the call and then sent it to the Starkville Police Department.

Detective John Michael Ray says it is a familiar scam circulating in the area. And one that targets the elderly.

Ray says if you get a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, hang up and report it to law enforcement.

He also says it is a good idea to write the number down that appears on your caller ID.