Local WWII vet reflects on D-Day anniversary

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) — 76 years ago today, the Allied Troops invaded the coast of Normandy. Thousands of troops died on D-Day, and many of their fellow soldiers still have those memories.

Bradford Freeman is a man of few words, but the stories he shared are unforgettable. Ranging from how he joined the bare troops to how he got to reunite with a young boy he met during the war.

“When we went there, it was sad,” said Freeman. “We had Americans volunteering and leave. They made you sick.”

94-year-old Bradford Freeman remembers well serving in World War II, particularly his role in Normandy on D-Day. He recalls being dropped in a cow pastured and meeting a young boy and their exchange.

“We asked him if we had any candy because we usually had a little candy, and if we had candy wed give it to the children,” said Freeman. “I don’t know, that was a great thing we would do for the children. And I asked him ‘Did you get any candy?’ and he says ‘Candy?'”

Freeman said when a doctor came to help offer help to him and his friend, he made sure his fellow soldier was taken care of first.

“He went to come on over and cutting on my britched leg, and I told him no I’m from the south boy ill be okay, go over there and take care of him,” said Freeman. “He was crying because he was hurting and I wasn’t really, I wasn’t hurting because it didn’t hit a bone or anything, just got a liter into it.”

Memories from long ago that continue to make Freeman proud of his service.

Several years later, Freeman went back to Europe to visit and told us how he met the same boy that he met in the cow pasture. That little boy is now 81-years-old.