Local WWII veteran receives unique opportunity during football game

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – During the Mississippi State and Alabama game, a World War II veteran was honored.

Last Saturday Fred Baker got the chance of a lifetime.

- Advertisement -

Baker, a 98-year-old World War II veteran, is a native of Columbus, but is a lifelong Alabama fan.

Last week MSU honored and recognized veterans during the game against Alabama.

Baker was one of those veterans.

“They was going to honor three veterans and two them didn’t show up I was the only one that showed up and they rolled out a red carpet. I walked out on the field they made an announcement about me being 98-years-old and a veteran and made a little speech and I waved at everybody and I walked back off the field,” recalled Baker.

But the highlight for Baker was getting to meet Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

“Well I was sitting there and the team was coming out going into the locker room and Coach Saban saw me and he comes straight to me and thanked me for my service and I told him I appreciate that and I said “I’ve got something for you” I pulled this pen I make these pens and I pulled out and gave it to him,” said Baker.

Baker expressed it’s an experience he’ll never forget.

The pens are hand-made out of wood and deer antlers.