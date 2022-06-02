Local YMCA officials want to help prevent drowning this summer

It's summer time and several people will take to the pool or even the beach

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s summer time and several people will take to the pool or even the beach, but before you go out there it’s best to learn how to swim.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S. and a good way to prevent drowning is to take swim lessons; which are offered at the YMCA.

The marketing director for the Columbus Y, Cynthia Mutch, said those lessons have been essential since the organization’s early days.

“One way to prevent drowning is learning how to swim. So swimming lessons are extremely important to us at the YMCA and they have been since 1909. We offer the private lessons Stephanie stays pretty booked up with the private lessons but we also have group lessons at both locations downtown and Caledonia,” said Mutch.

Mutch said it’s best for kids to learn young, especially in our area with all of the lakes and rivers near. She also said that even if parents are afraid of the water they are encouraged to still sign their child up so it can be a skill they’ll know for a lifetime.