Locals celebrate American playwright’s 114th birthday in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Did you know that March 26 is Tennessee Williams’s birthday?

Locals celebrated the American playwright and screenwriter’s 114th birthday in his childhood home in Columbus.

Citizens and visitors of Key West have celebrated Williams throughout the month of March, as he lived in Key West for 34 years of his life.

Curator of the Tennessee Williams Museum in Key West Dennis Beaver said he’s happy to hear about the birthplace celebrating William’s special day.

“Well, the fact that he was born in Columbus, Mississippi. I did visit there a few years ago and was impressed with his home to his grandfather that they lived in right after his birth. The fact that they are honoring America’s most prolifically published writer is good,” said Beaver.

CEO of Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation Nancy Carpenter said they will soon be unveiling a bronze statue of Tennessee Williams, which was gifted by long-time educators Dixie and Carl Butler of Columbus.

