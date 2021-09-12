Locals come together to raise money for a Lowndes County deputy’s son

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Department and the Community Benefit Committee worked together to raise money for deputy's son.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the Community Benefit Committee teamed up to raise money to help one of their own.

“Our department is about family,” Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders said.

Getting through it together. It’s the motto for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Adam Honsinger and his wife recently found out their 3-year-old son, Sawyer was diagnosed with leukemia.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the department wasted no time to lend a helping hand.

“Anytime we get a call with something like that, all kinds of emotions go through your mind. What can we do to help the family? So I said ‘Rhonda, let’s get something together, let’s do something for the family.’ And here we are today,” Sheriff Hawkins said.

Rhonda Sanders is a Lieutenant with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department and the president of the Community Benefit Committee.

No matter the call, she’s ready to step in to help. Sanders had one idea to get the community involved — a catfish fundraiser.

“What we wanted to do is give them some money because they’re having to travel back and forth and live in Memphis some. They have other children that’s still here. So we just came together, the sheriff’s department and us to do this,” Sanders said.

While the Honsinger family is in Memphis for Sawyer’s treatment, the community rallied together to assist in a time of need.

Donations included fried catfish to feed 500 people from Bob Robert’s BBQ and raffle prizes from Diamond Pawn and Guns.

“It’s just overwhelming for him and his family. You know, they’re dealing with all kinds of emotions and things that’s going on dealing with their son but seeing the outpour of the community coming together to help him and his family has been overwhelming,” Shariff Hawkins said.

Sheriff Hawkins and Lieutenant Sanders said this is the least that they can do for Sawyer after everything the Honsinger family has done for the community.

“Adam’s been a part of our family there at Lowndes County for 11 years now and he’s been out serving the public, in our community, doing things that normal people just don’t know what we do. Well, this is a way that the community can give back. This is something we can do to help him and his family,” Shariff Hawkins said.

“It means a lot that we’re able to help. That’s what we do. We back our officers. We try to support the family. It’s just helping another brother in blue,” Sanders said.

All proceeds went to the Honsinger family and will help with Sawyer’s treatments in Memphis.