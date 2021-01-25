VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – Verona Police continue to investigate the assault this weekend of a police officer as he answered a call at a convenience store. The incident is causing locals to ask what can be done to stop a rise in crime in the area.

Vickie Beard is a regular customer at the Papa V’s in Verona. She says the assault on a police officer inside the store this past weekend is an example of a rise in crime across the area.

- Advertisement -

“I just think it’s a lot of agitation going on , people are aggravated and I don’t know, I just think we need more police control here, I ‘ve been in this area now for fifteen years working, I work all Northeast Mississippi, but I see more here in Verona than I see anywhere I go,” Beard said.

On Saturday afternoon, a 9 1 1 call reported an unwelcome guest inside the store. When the officer arrived and asked the man to leave, the suspect jumped him. During a brief struggle, Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the suspect tried to take the officer’s gun. The gun went off, but no one was hit. The suspect was arrested and the officer taken to NMMC for his injuries.

Beard says the incident is an example of the danger police face everyday.

“People need to realize that the law is the law, and we have to abide by it, whether we like the rules or not, they are in charge, and if we don’t adhere to what their rules are, we have to pay the consequences,” Beard said.

Essie McGee is from West Point and also heard about the assault. She says there is a solution that would help everyone.

“I think people need to pray more, maybe some of this crime will stop. It’s getting more dangerous everyday,” McGee said.

For now police are not releasing footage from the store’s security cameras. MBI is also investigating because an officer’s weapon was fired during the altercation.

Chief Nunn says the officer has been released from the hospital and is doing well.