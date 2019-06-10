Log truck rolls over in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A log truck rolled over in Lamar County Monday afternoon, injuring the driver.

The accident happened on Highway 96, near the County Road 75 intersection.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state troopers believed the load of the truck shifted when the driver turned onto Highway 96.

Logs scattered across the highway and on the shoulder of the road.

Highway patrolmen told WCBI the driver of the big rig was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.