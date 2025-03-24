Long-awaited manslaughter trial set to begin this week in Macon

MACON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After more than five years, a Noxubee County manslaughter trial is set to begin.

Jury selection began on March 24 for the trial of Demarcqueis Clark.

Clark is charged with manslaughter in the December 2019 shooting death of Jemarcus Taylor.

The shooting happened outside the Airport Food Mart in Noxubee County.

Taylor was found in the passenger seat of an SUV and died at the scene.

Clark turned himself into deputies a few days later. He was indicted in September 2020.

Clark was arrested in connection with a shooting in Columbus in 2022, but he was acquitted on those charges.

Testimony is expected to begin once a jury is selected.

