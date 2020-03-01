Long Beach State Takes Series 2-1 Against MSU

LONG BEACH, Calif. (MSU Athletics) – A couple of first inning runs gave the Mississippi State baseball program an early lead but host Long Beach State chipped away and eventually grabbed a 6-2 victory in the series finale at Blair Field on Sunday (March 1).

After Mississippi State (7-4) took an early lead with two runs in the first, Long Beach State (8-3) scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game. A pair of unearned runs in the fourth inning gave the Dirtbags the lead, before single runs in the seventh and eighth innings accounted for the final margin of the series finale.

Freshman Logan Tanner produced the only multi-hit game of the day for MSU, going 2-for-3, while freshman Kamren James drove in both RBIs for the Maroon and White. Juniors Justin Foscue, Josh Hatcher and Rowdey Jordan, and sophomore Brandon Pimentel each collected hits for MSU, as well.

Sophomore Eric Cerantola (1-1) went five innings in the start and allowed four runs – two earned – on eight hits. He struck out four and walked two in his first loss of the season. Freshman Landon Sims allowed two runs on two hits in 2 2/3 innings of work, before senior Spencer Price recorded the final out of the game for MSU.

Leonard Jones led Long Beach State at the plate with a 3-for-5 day. Jones scored twice and drove in two RBIs, while Conner Kokx also drove in two RBIs with a pair of hits. Starting pitcher Luis Ramirez (2-0) struck out four in seven innings of work. He allowed just two runs on seven hits and walked three.

Quotable

Head Coach Chris Lemonis

On the final game of the series at Long Beach State

“Today was a tough, hard-nosed game. Long Beach State really pitched and played defense today. After the way we swung the bat yesterday and the way it was going [in the first inning], I thought we might get on track early today, but you have to tip your hat to their guys for battling back.”

Scoring Recap

Top First

The first six batters reached base, with Kamren James delivering the two-RBI single to open the scoring. A Rowdey Jordan walk was followed by a pair of fielder’s choice outs, putting Tanner Allen on first with two down. A single by Justin Foscue and a walk to Brandon Pimentel loaded the bases before James’ base hit.

Mississippi State 2, Long Beach State 0

Bottom Third

After MSU starter Eric Cerantola retired the first two batters of the inning, the next three reached safely, including a Connor Kokx’s RBI single to get Long Beach State on the board.

Mississippi State 2, Long Beach State 1

Bottom Fourth

A leadoff triple from Aidan Malm eventually led to the game-tying run. An out and a walk put runners on the corner with one down, before Cole Joy drove a ball up the middle to knot the score.

Mississippi State 2, Long Beach State 2

Bottom Fifth

A pair of unearned runs gave Long Beach State the lead against Cerantola. After a flyout started the inning, Leonard James reached on a throwing error. A double from Kokx plated the first run, before a two-out double by Chase Luttrell extended the lead.

Long Beach State 4, Mississippi State 2

Bottom Seventh

Kokx hit his first home run of the season with one out in the inning.

Long Beach State 5, Mississippi State 2

Bottom Eighth

A hit batter started the inning and two ground ball outs moved him to third. An RBI single from James capped the scoring.

Long Beach State 6, Mississippi State 2

Up Next

Mississippi State will return to action on Wednesday, March 4 against Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi. The game will start at 6 p.m. with Mississippi State serving as the home team in the contest.