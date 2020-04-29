Long-term care facilities implement strict safety protocols due to COVID-19

While the elderly are vulnerable to COVID-19, not all assisted living facilities in the region have cases of the virus.

Whenever Ken Long visited one of the five assisted living facilities owned by Agape Senior Living, he did not go inside.

Instead, he sat right outside the main entrance.

“I will put a lawn chair out in the flower bed and have a flower bed chat with directors and staff but I do not myself go into the facilities,” Long said.

It was one of the many safeguards put in place at Agape Senior Living facilities since the coronavirus pandemic started impacting the United States.

So far, there have been no cases of COVID-19 among either staff or residents at any of the facilities owned by Agape Senior Living, including the one in Monroe County, Oak Tree Manor.

No visitors were allowed and access to the building was limited to staff, and some essential services that have to come in and take care of residents.

“But even those we walk with their owners and they are detailing people directly to us so we are not, as I call it, cross-pollinating between facilities,” Long said.

Hickory Senior Living operates long term care facilities throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Its regional operations director Art Shannon was not available for an on-camera interview, but through an email, said precautions are being taken, including, daily temperature checks of staff and residents, Personal Protective Equipment for staff when necessary and the company is also looking to get tablets for family members so they can have virtual visits with their loved ones.

Getting personal protective equipment has been a challenge, for all healthcare workers. So Long recently put out a plea on social media for PPE. He received masks, gloves gowns and face shields from across the country. In fact, he received so much, he shared it with his competitors.

“We all work together, we’re all in this battle at the same time, what helps me helps everybody else,” Long said.

Long believed officials at the local, state and national levels will examine actions and policies once the pandemic subsides, and be better prepared for the next time.

Long also said family members of residents have understood the need for restrictions on visits to curb the spread of the virus.