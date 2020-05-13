Long-term care facility surprised with performance of Elvis music

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a special treat for residents at Diversicare Tupelo this afternoon. Two staff members from Sanctuary Hospice made the rounds, singing Elvis songs to residents, from outside of their windows.

The special musical engagement was held to help celebrate “National Nursing Home Week” and to brighten the day for residents, who have been in lockdown because of COVID-19.

“We’ve had facilities tell us they’ve seen people get up and move that hadn’t moved in weeks and they always, never forget Elvis, he would have been close to their age now too, so they will remember him and joy it brings to elders, to see smile on their face,” said Ricky Kimbrell, who portrays Elvis.

“We’ve been in complete lockdown, only essential personnel are allowed in facility so this is huge, they can’t see their family members, friends, so them coming around and singing at the windows it gives them something to look forward to,” said Marisa Boatner, activity director at Tupelo Diversicare.

Sanctuary Hospice staff members have been visiting long term care facilities throughout the region with ‘Elvis and Priscilla’ as special guests.