Long-time Aberdeen police chief passes away after battling cancer

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Police Chief Henry Randle passed this afternoon losing his battle with cancer.

Randle served with the Aberdeen Police Department for nearly 24

years. In April of 2008, he was elected as chief, serving for 13 years.

He also served in the military since 2001 with three active deployments, ranking as E7.

Earlier today, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Aberdeen, and Tupelo Police Department escorted Randle from the hospital.

He is remembered for his service and impact on the community.

Randle was only 50-years-old.

Funeral arrangements are not set at this time.