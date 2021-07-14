Long-time activist and community leader, A.D. Johnson died July 6th

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time activist and leader in several community organizations in Oktibbeha County has died.

A.D. Johnson passed away July 6th after a lengthy illness.

Johnson was one of the organizers of the Oktibbeha County Branch of the NAACP and became its first president. He also served as co-chair and chair of the county’s Democratic Party.

Johnson had served as manager and secretary of the Clayton Village Water Association and on the board of directors of Prairie Opportunity.

His funeral service was held today.