Long-time Clay County constable has passed away

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time Clay County constable has passed away.

69-year-old Lewis Stafford was the District 2 constable in Clay County for nearly 14 years.

He was battling cancer when he passed away.

Stafford also worked part-time as a Clay County deputy.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Calvert Funeral Home is in charge of those arrangements.