long time employer in Lee Co. looking to expand its facility

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime Lee County employer is ensuring its future with a large investment in its facilities.

Tecumseh Products is putting $3.4 million into upgrades at its Verona facility.

The company will be making modifications to its production layout.

The investment will also cover repairs and upgrades to the facility’s roof and lighting, as well as renovations to employee common spaces and offices.

Lee County and the Mississippi Development Authority are also providing assistance for the building improvements.

Tecumseh employees 135 people at its Lee County plant.

Work is expected to be finished in early 2025.

