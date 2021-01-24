Long-time fire chief David Alford passes away

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Chickasaw County residents are remembering long-time fire Chief David Alford.

Chief Alford passed away Saturday morning due to an underlying health condition.

He served as Chief of the Thorn Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years.

Alford was a lifetime member of the Mississippi Firefighter Association.

He is also one that helped get rural fire protection started with Thorn being the 1st rural department in Chickasaw County.

And Alford is an inductee of the Chickasaw County Fire Services Hall of Fame as he was very involved in the fire service.

Funeral arrangements have not been set.